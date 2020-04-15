War Child UK’s RE-PLAY campaign is in its final day

The RE-PLAY campaign, run by War Child UK, is in its final full day today (April 15). The campaign is aiming to raise funds for the newly launched Coronavirus Crisis Appeal. There are three ways that money is being raised for the Appeal which are:

A RE-Play sale on Steam

Daily War Child UK livestreams on Twitch

And Streamer/Public Fundraising Livestreams on Tiltify

Further information about what War Child UK do, and about the Coronavirus Crisis Appeal, can be found on their site.

Additionally you can see the trailer for the Steam sale below as well as keep up to date with what’s happening with the RE-PLAY campaign over at the War Child UK Twitter page.