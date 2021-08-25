War Child UK Charity partners with Lion Castle Entertainment for Mickey Storm And The Cursed Mask

Lion Castle Entertainment and War Child UK, the specialist charity for children caught up in conflict, have today announced the release of Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask and the start of a new charity partnership.

Launched today on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask is a family-friendly platform-adventure game that will delight fans of all ages. The publisher of Taxi Chaos and Super Street: The Game believes in making games that are great fun and can make a lasting impact. That’s why it is donating 5% of the lifetime, worldwide royalties of the game to War Child, to help them protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children caught up in war.

About Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask

Players assume the role of Mickey Storm or his sister Jenny Storm, who have to save their parents from the clutches of the evil Dr. Fisher. Go on a journey through a cursed waterpark, where you’ll jump, slide and rush through 74 adventure-soaked levels across all areas in the park. Players can also team up as both Storm siblings in local multiplayer.

You can watch the official trailer here:

Speaking about the release, Lion Castle CEO Ronnie Nelis said:

“Covid-19 has made a tremendous impact on people all over the world and countless children will not be able to go on holiday this year, so we wanted to try and bring a little happiness to them with Mickey Storm. To be able to work with War Child to also do some good for children in conflict zones who really do have nothing, is equally important to us.”

Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask is out now. Available digitally for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.