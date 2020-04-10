Watch the Fallout 76: Wastelanders Launch Trailer

Fallout 76’s long-awaited introduction of human NPCs is almost here, with the Wastelanders update due next week. To celebrate, Bethesda has released a launch trailer:

This free update brings a bit more life to Appalachia, with human NPCs and companions, plus a new main quest. There are new choices to make, plus a new reputation system and faction alliances, all coming on April 14th when the Fallout 76: Wastelanders update hits PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Will this update convince you to return to Fallout 76, or perhaps play it for the first time?