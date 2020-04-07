Win An Alienware PC in CD Projekt RED’s New Cyberpunk 2077 Competition

CD Projekt RED is getting into the swing of its marketing campaign for September’s Cyberpunk 2077 release, and it’s getting things started with a competition.

With prizes sponsored by Alienware, NVIDIA and SteelSeries, this new “Cyber-up Your PC” competition wants participants to design their dream Cyberpunk 2077 PC case mod. The top five designs (which must be submitted by 15:00 CEST on May 17th 2020) will be created by professional modders, before the best one is finally named as the winner in July.

The top prize is an Alienware Aurora, which will be the first to incorporate a 3rd-generation Ryzen 16-core processor, with 16gb Dual Channel HyperX™ FURY DDR4 XMP at 2933MHz and, most importantly, an incredibly rare, custom Cyberpunk 2077 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2080Ti.

On top of that, the winner will also get an Alienware gaming mouse, mechanical keyboard and 34″ curved monitor, as well as a SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless headset.

Those lucky enough to reach the top 5, but not actually win, will still be rewarded with an Alienware Area-51m laptop (itself containing a standard NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080) and a SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless headset. Not too shabby, eh?

All entries for the Cyber-up Your PC competition must be in by 15:00 CEST on May 17th 2020, with the top 5 announced on May 29th. The overall winner will be announced July 17-18th 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 17th 2020. A Google Stadia version is also releasing later in 2020.