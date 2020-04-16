WoW Classic Adds Rise of the Blood God Update

Blizzard has introduced new content to WoW Classic (wait, can it be called new?), within the ancient city of Zul’Gurub. Gather up 19 of your allies to experience a new raid zone in Rise of the Blood God, as an ancient evil stirs.

The Dragons of Nightmare have also returned to Azeroth, and it’s up to heroes of the Horde and Alliance to gather up their allies in order to defeat this evil at four key portals across Azeroth.

Finally, masters anglers will be able to take part in the weekly Strangelthorn Fishing Extravaganza:

Grab your fishing pole (and your sword)—the Stranglethorn Fishing Extravaganza is about to get underway along the coasts of Stranglethorn Vale! Early on the appointed day, friendly neighborhood goblins will visit Ironforge and Orgrimmar to inform aspiring anglers of the grand tournament and give instructions on how to participate. At the appropriate time, a shout will ring out across Stranglethorn to bait your hooks and cast your lines!

For more information on the raid bosses (and more!) of Rise of the Blood God, head here. The update is available now for WoW Classic.