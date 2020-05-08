0 comments

Atari Lynx Collection 2 Coming to Evercade Later This Year

Evercade, the new retro handheld console coming later this month, is getting a second Atari Lynx Collection in Q3 2020. With titles such as California Games and Checkered Flag, this 8 game collection joins a library of 11 cartridges from publishers such as Interplay and Namco Museum.

Atari Lynx Collection 2 includes these 8 games:

  1. California Games
  2. Todd’s Adventures in Slimeworld
  3. Electro Cop
  4. Gates of Zendocon
  5. Zarlor Mercenary
  6. Blue Lightning
  7. Chips Challenge
  8. Checkered Flag

The Evercade is a brand new, retro handheld system with a 4.3″ screen and HDMI output, so you can play at home or on the go. There are plans to release 3-5 cartridges this year (including one unannounced one) in addition to the 10 launch cartridges.

The Evercade releases on May 22nd 2020, with the Atari Lynx Collection 2 cartridge due for release in Q3 2020.

