Catherine: Full Body is available to pre-order on the eShop

Catherine: Full Body is heading to Switch but is now available for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop. The Switch version includes all existing add-on content and three new voice options that reference the Persona series. Catherine: Full Body will be available from July 7.

Some of the key features you can expect from Catherine are:

A story that dives into relationships and the difficult choices we make

Choices that will determine where you head through multiple story branches and 13 possible endings.

Challenging and addicting puzzles

Play on the go whether it’s versus or co-op mode

All add-on content included: Catherine ‘Ideal Voice’ Set, Playable Character Set, Persona 5 Joker Character & Commentary Set and Bonus Content: Horn-Rimmed Glasses)

The new voice option details also include:

If you decide to pre-order from a local retailer you will also be able to pick up a bonus Sheep Keychain while supplies last. The launch edition of Catherine: Full Body will set you back $49.99. If you fancy a look at the Full Body version in action you can check out the new trailer below.