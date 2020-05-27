Catherine: Full Body is available to pre-order on the eShop

0 comments
Catherine: Full Body is heading to Switch but is now available for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop. The Switch version includes all existing add-on content and three new voice options that reference the Persona series. Catherine: Full Body will be available from July 7.
Some of the key features you can expect from Catherine are:
- A story that dives into relationships and the difficult choices we make
- Choices that will determine where you head through multiple story branches and 13 possible endings.
- Challenging and addicting puzzles
- Play on the go whether it’s versus or co-op mode
- All add-on content included: Catherine ‘Ideal Voice’ Set, Playable Character Set, Persona 5 Joker Character & Commentary Set and Bonus Content: Horn-Rimmed Glasses)
The new voice option details also include:
If you decide to pre-order from a local retailer you will also be able to pick up a bonus Sheep Keychain while supplies last. The launch edition of Catherine: Full Body will set you back $49.99. If you fancy a look at the Full Body version in action you can check out the new trailer below.