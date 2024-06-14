Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance out today, new video with Slipknot released

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance from Atlus is released today (June 14th), and to celebrate, a second collaboration video with Slipknot has been released.

After the first video, which featured Jim Ojala from Ojala Productions talking about the creation of masks, and replicating some of the in-game demons, this new video features Slipknot band members Clown, Eloy Casagrande, and new guy who talk about their relationships with their masks, and also talk about those Vengeance-inspired masks from the previous collaboration video.

Check out the new video below:

The members from Slipknot in this video share their impressions of the sculpted masks that were inspired by the demons Gurulu, Daemon, and Loup-Garou from the game. They further share their unique perspective on masks, the iconography of the demons of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, and how the band’s own masks affect their creative process.

In our review of the new version of the game, we said: “There aren’t many things to complain about when it comes to SMTV:V. The story isn’t exactly revolutionary if you’ve played other games in the series, but the focus on combat means that’s not a huge deal. Some will also be put off by the difficulty of the game, but with the option to pick new easier difficulties that’s less of an issue than ever.

SMTV:V is a superb turn-based RPG that takes the series to new heights. The new additions to the game are both numerous and wonderful, the combat is as compelling as it ever has been, and the world is a joy to explore. RPG fans would be foolish to miss out on this instant classic, so make sure you don’t.”, and scored it 9.5/10.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.