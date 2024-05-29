Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance trailer collaborates with Slipknot

Atlus has revealed a new promotional trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance that collaborates with the band Slipknot. The video features Jim Ojala from Ojala Productions, which is the group behind a lot of Slipknot’s masks from the past five years, and shows “the process of creating three different masks based on the demons in the game”.

In the video, Ojala shows the design process as masks inspired by Loup-Garou, Gurulu, and Daemon are made. But that’s not all, as there’s a second video coming which features band members from Slipknot, too.

Check out the new trailer below:

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance delivers a full-fledged RPG that explores two narrative paths: the original game’s Canon of Creation, or the brand-new Canon of Vengeance. This dramatic new tale of revenge introduces brand-new characters, a new area to explore, a new dungeon, more accessible gameplay, an improved battle system, new demon experiences and greater field exploration in this latest entry in the series.

Atlus is definitely leaning into the metal side of all things Vengeance, as the game is also going to be playable at Download festival.

In our review of the 2021 vanilla original version, we said: “Shin Megami Tensei V is a massive game that continues to evolve thanks to the range of adjustments you can make to your party. Combat rarely becomes tiresome, but sometimes the grind can take patience if you need to gain more power. The battles themselves require different strategies for every one, and having balance within your party takes time to get right. The story is pretty wonderful, too. It’s not doing anything different, but it keeps you engrossed throughout. If you’re looking for the perfect JRPG on Switch, this is about as close as you’re going to get.”

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC for Windows and Steam on June 14th, 2024.