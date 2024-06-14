Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance | How to access the new content

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has a plethora of new content over the original vanilla game, but one wrong choice and you’ll miss the lot. The thing is, the new route for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance fleshes out so much of the game, you might be wondering what all the hype is if you start a new game and make the wrong choice, because you’ll lose story content, and new character might pop up and disappear and leave you a bit confused.

With our guide, you’ll be sure to see the new route for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, as we’ll guide you to making the right choice, and unlocking all that new stuff.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance new content: how do I access it?

At the very start of the game you will see a cut-scene. If you’re a new player, you will likely find it all a bit confusing, as it’s a lot of information about order and chaos, but you will be eventually faced with a question, as to whether you want to take the “canon of vengeance” path, or the “canon of creation” path.

Put simply, here’s the breakdown of what those paths mean:

Canon of Vengeance : this is the new game, with all the extra story content. This is the full fleshed out experience.

: this is the new game, with all the extra story content. This is the full fleshed out experience. Canon of Creation: this is the vanilla game, and what people will have experienced when they played the original Switch version.

What choice do I make?

If you want to play all the new route in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, you’ll need to pick canon of vengeance.

This is not an option you can chance once started, either. If you’re a new player, you might want to opt for the original experience (Creation), but given how much is added to the Vengeance edition of the game, we’d advise playing the full, vengeance edition.

And there you have it. That’s how you play the new route in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.