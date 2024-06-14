Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance | Where is the virtual trainer?

The Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance virtual trainer is unlocked fairly early on in the game, but it’s not that obvious where it actually is. With our handy guide, we’ll make sure you can get access to it, so you can retry bosses, or see how far you can push yourself with the combat of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.

If you want to challenge enemies you’ve beaten before you’ll definitely want to make a bee-line for the Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance virtual trainer. There are numerous options within the trainer, but you’ll still want to save your game, because you can still die and “game over”, even in the virtual world.

Where is the Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance virtual trainer?

Once you have finished the first major area of the game, you will be warped back to modern day Tokyo. It’s easy to just forget about that original area, too, since the game is so large and sprawling. But you’ll want to go back to the Tokyo Diet Building, which is where the virtual trainer is located. There are people from Bethel Group there who will talk to you, but there’s a specific person who will let you access the trainer.

Within the Tokyo Diet Building, you can speak to the person and select either original mode and challenge mode. Original mode lets you re-play against enemies and is exactly what it sounds like. Challenge mode gives you a harder enemy to face, and every time you complete the game, it upgrades those enemies to be even harder.

Just make sure to remember you can still game over in the virtual trainer, so save your game using the new “save anywhere” function before you start any attempt at the boss run. You shouldn’t find too much trouble with the original mode, aside from the fact it’s many fights one after the other, but you don’t want to lose any progress, so better to be safe than sorry.