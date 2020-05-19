Dark Souls III surpasses ten million units sold worldwide

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe has announced that Dark Souls III has sold more than 10 million units worldwide!

Speaking on the achievement Hervé Hoerdt, Senior Vice President Marketing, Digital, Content at Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe had this to say:

“Dark Souls III has fast become one of our most successful games to date. We can’t thank our players and fans enough for the trust they put in our game. Dark Souls community has been incredible since the release back in 2016, and it is amazing to see players still being involved and showcasing our game!”

Dark Souls III released on 24 March, 2016 to critical reception, and has since had two DLC packs release: Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City.