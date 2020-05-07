Free ‘Setting Sun Inn’ update coming to Children of Morta

Today, developer Dead Mage and publisher 11 bit studios have announced the second free content update coming to action-RPG, Children of Morta. Included in the update is New Game +, giving players the chance to relive Bergson’s journey once again, accept this time it’s tougher, characters have skill point caps, and upgrades are available in both Ben’s workshop and Margaret’s lab.

The Setting Sun Inn update also includes loads of brand new cutscenes, home events, and activities, strengthening the player’s bond to the Bergson family and the world of Rea. There’re also family-related quests added to the dungeons, appearing during the first playthrough as well.

The full list of features in the free content update are as follows:

New Game Plus mode where players keep previously unlocked characters, skill tree progress, resources, Ben’s workshop and

Book of Rea upgrades, all while playing through even more challenging content

20 new cutscenes

8 new Home Interactive Events to liven up the Bergson family home

26 new Home Idle Activities to keep the Bergsons occupied

14 new Family Events and Quests in the Dungeons

3 new Side Quest Traits

Balance changes and bug fixes

The update will be available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch later this year.