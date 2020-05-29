Here’s what you get on the BioShock, Borderlands, and XCOM 2 Collection’s Switch carts

For those of you planning on purchasing the 2K collection releases of BioShock, Borderlands, or XCOM, we’ve got all the details of what’s included. Details such as file size and content can all be found below:

Bioshock: The Collection (£39.99)

BioShock Remastered

BioShock 2 Remastered (including add-on content ‘Minerva’s Den’ and ‘The Protector Trials’)

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Collection (including add-on content ‘Burial at Sea Part One and Two’, ‘Clash in the Clouds’, ‘Columbia’s Finest Pack,’ and ‘Early Bird Special Pack’)

The physical game contains a 16GB cartridge including the opening acts of BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition. For later game contents a 30GB download is required.

XCOM 2 Collection (£39.99)

XCOM 2

Four DLC Packs (‘Resistance Warrior Pack,’ ‘Anarchy’s Children,’ ‘Alien Hunters,’ and ‘Shen’s Last Gift’)

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

The physical game contains an 8GB cartridge that features two base game missions. A download is required for the rest of the content. Total download size will not exceed 25GB.

Borderlands Legendary Collection (£39.99)

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Borderlands 2

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequell

The physical game contains an 8GB cartridge that features Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, with a 7.7GB download required for all DLC/Add-on content. For Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel a 35GB download is required