New arcade sports game Street Power Football releasing summer 2020

Today, SFL Interactive and Maximum Games have announced the release of a brand new action arcade sports game, Street Power Football. Teased earlier this week by freestyle soccer champion Sean Garnier, Street Power Football features a premier roster of global freestyle, panna, and street soccer ambassadors, including Liv Cooke, Melody Donchet, Andrew Henderson, Raquel Benetti, and Garnier himself.
It’ll feature signature moves from each ambassador, and stages from around the world, with plenty more information coming soon. Blending over-the-top soccer and arcade video game experience, Street Power Football (or Street Power Soccer if you’re from America) has six distinct game modes, loads of customisation, a pumping soundtrack, plenty of stages, and more. Here are the key features:
● Become Street King: Create your own character and become the protégé of Street Legend Sean Garnier as you blow away the competition and rule the streets with your baller moves.
● Gather Your Crew: Grab your friends and unleash your street style with up to 4-player local or online party play.
● Game Modes: Explore and master all six unique game modes: Dance-like Freestyle, 3v3 Street Power matches, Trick Shot, Panna Cage Battles, Elimination and Become King story mode.
● Signature Tricks and Superpowers: Play with style and stun your opponents with sick tricks like Boyka’s backflip, Liv’s around the world or Melody’s special moves. Unleash amazing superpowers and blow away the competition.
● Style Points: Customise your team with stylish street fashions, custom emotes, tattoos, and more!
● Authentic Streetstyle Culture: Play with the best Street and Freestyle players in the world, including Sean Garnier, Liv Cooke, Melody Donchet, Andrew Henderson, Raquel “Freestyle” Benetti, Daniel Got Hits, Javi Freestyle and many more!
● Build the Hype: Turn up the volume with hyped-up tracks from The Black-Eyed Peas, DJ Snake,Snap, and Daniel Got Hits as you take to streetstyle stages from around the world, including the official Red Bull Street Style World Championship stage.
Street Power Football is set to release summer 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.