Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Collector’s Edition coming this fall

Publisher Maximum Games have today announced that a special limited run Collector’s Edition for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach will launch later this year.

Aiming for a fall release, the Collector’s Edition will feature a collectible SteelBook, an exclusive figure and plushie, a pin set and more. You’ll be able to preorder the bundle from Friday April 29th.

In Security Breach you play as Gregory, a young boy trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. You’ll need to use your wits to keep Gregory safe from threats old and new in the huge building. The Pizzaplex is three stories tall, and the animatronic horrors will hunt you relentlessly throughout the complex.

The Collector’s Edition features:

• Maximum Games Exclusive 12in Sun and Moon Daycare Attendant Duo Plush by Youtooz

• Maximum Games Exclusive Vanny Vinyl Figure by Youtooz

• Mr. Hippo Magnet

• Collectible Plush Pin Set

• SteelBook®

• Physical Copy of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

• Mega Pizzaplex Box

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a global sensation that first launched on PC back in 2014 and has since spawned numerous sequels, prequels and spin-offs. Security Breach is officially the 9th instalment in the main series, but there are almost 20 titles across multiple platforms.