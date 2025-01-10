Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit physical editions available to pre-order

Developer Mega Cat Studios and publisher iam8bit have together announced physical editions of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit are up for pre-order now.

This is a new physical edition, and iam8bit says you can choose from the retail edition (Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X) for $29.99, or you can get the iam8bit exclusive edition for the same formats, but for $34.99.

Check out the trailer for the game below, showing the physical edition:

The standard physical edition features the main game on a cartridge or disc alongside a digital soundtrack code. It will be available at retailers worldwide starting on June 20, 2025. Freddy Fazbear’s biggest fans can pre-order the iam8bit Exclusive Edition, which includes a haunting glow-in-the-dark poster, three Sticker Sheets, as well as a digital soundtrack, all for $34.99. This version can be purchased from iam8bit.com and will begin shipping globally June 20, 2025.

Regarding the game itself, here’s some info about it:

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit is the latest haunting action-adventure game in the Five Nights At Freddy’s universe. Players must survive five nights of terror by traveling between time periods to solve puzzles, gather clues, and outrun the threats relentlessly in pursuit. By moving swiftly and staying hidden, players just might survive. But be careful—it’s not just their life that’s on the line this time.

So there you have it, fans of the series can grab a physical edition for their collections via pre-orders, with a June release date when they can get it into their hands.