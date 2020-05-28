New Pokémon Masters Content Now Live

Mobile battler Pokémon Masters has a raft of new content playable throughout the next couple of weeks, including new story content and new Sync Pairs.

Most of this content is available right now, but you can see exactly what to expect right here:

New Story Event — “The Star of the Contest” (available now – June 10): This event features Sinnoh region Trainer Dawn and her partner Pokémon Turtwig interacting with other sync pairs on the island of Pasio. Players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story will be able to battle and earn in-game rewards in this event.

New Sync Pair — Dawn & Turtwig (available now – June 10): This Grass-type sync pair is available in the sync pair spotlight scout. Some of their moves include “Good as New!,” which fully restores an ally’s HP, and “New Dawn Wood Hammer,” a sync move that’s strength is based on how much the user’s Attack stat has been raised during battle.

New Sync Pair — Jasmine & Steelix (available now – June 4): This Steel-type sync pair is available in the sync pair spotlight scout.

Special Rally (available May 31 – June 20): Throughout this rally, players will be able to complete specific missions to earn Gems, Co-Op Sync Orbs, and training items. Players that complete all special rally missions will obtain 5-star Power-Ups.

Dawn & Turtwig Login Bonus (available now – June 10): Players that log into the game daily throughout this period will be able to receive up to 1,400 gems.

Pokémon Masters is available now on the App Store and Google Play.