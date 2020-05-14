Paper Mario returns in The Origami King on July 17th

In a surprise announcement today, Nintendo announced that Paper Mario returns in The Origami King and it’s releasing in only a couple of months. The trailer showcases some Tearaway influences, as well as a bizarre looking ring combat system (which looked to be more RPG leaning than recent entries in the series). The trailer also showcases the Sinister new Origami antagonists looking to take over The Mushroom Kingdom.

“It seems as if King Olly – who claims to be the ruler of the Origami Kingdom – has hatched a devious plot in unleashing his plan to fold the entire world. It looks pretty dangerous on paper, so someone who’s a cut above the rest is needed to save the day! In Paper Mario: The Origami King Mario faces one of his most thrilling challenges yet. Just when matters couldn’t get worse, King Olly has bound Princess Peach’s Castle in giant, coloured streamers and transported it to a distant mountain. He’s even transformed Bowser’s minions into Folded Soldiers and enlisted them in his treacherous cause.

Luckily, Mario is equipped with a range of new tools at his disposal to help secure victory. A new ability called 1000-Fold Arms allows players to interact with the landscape by stretching out and pulling, peeling and revealing new locations, helping you solve puzzles and uncover unexpected surprises. Along the way, players will enlist the help of allies old and new, such as King Olly’s very own good-natured sister, Olivia, along with a range of unlikely allies. Even Bowser himself hasn’t yet folded to the whims of King Olly’s origami will, and Mario will accept all the help he can find with open arms!

Paper Mario: The Origami King introduces a new ring-based battle system that allows players to flex their puzzle-solving skills to line up scattered enemies and maximise damage. While the enemies may be crafted from paper, these dynamic, turn-based battles are far from stationary. It’ll require a sharp mind to make short work of these crafty enemies.

With a detail-rich world to explore, off-the-wall mini-game events and countless mysteries waiting to be solved, the next joyful Mario adventure on Nintendo Switch is ready to deliver huge helpings of laughs.”

The Gamecube installment in the series (The Thousand Year Door) is one of my all time favourite games, and after a game not enough played on the Wii U, I’m ready to fall in love with the flattest plumber in town all over again.