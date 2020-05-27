Podcast #397: Hole to Hole – Star Wars, Uncharted 4, Tacoma

With a slight lull in the world of gaming, the gang are playing older games this week. Adam Cook has given Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Sea of Thieves another try, while Gary has been playing Alan Wake and Uncharted 4.

Adam Carroll is still catching up on Xbox One Game Pass games, like Tacoma and Untitled Goose Game. Chris is actually current, as he’s been reviewing What the Golf? and Super Mega Baseball 3, and we also have some questions that may mean you get certain songs stuck in your head. Be warned, Adam Carroll has a proper list and everything.

