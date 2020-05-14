RIDE 4 Racing onto Consoles and PC this October

Milestone has announced that RIDE 4 is on its way. This October, in fact, and you can check out the very first teaser trailer right here:

RIDE is essentially a bike simulator, not too dissimilar to Gran Turismo or Forza Motorsport, but on two wheels. RIDE 4 aims to take that and run with it (or should that be ride with it? Roll with it?) by breathing new life into its Career mode. Filled with “fast-paced challenges all over the world” that culminate in “ultimate Championships,” you’ll be able to take authentic replicas of real motorbikes out on iconic tracks.

RIDE 4 also introduces the ultimate challenge: Endurance mode.

This new game mode allowed Milestone to boost the level of realism and authenticity with dynamic lighting and weather conditions, and Pit Stops for tires and fuel management. When the competition gets tough, strategy becomes crucial to succeed!

The new Career mode aims to offer more control to the player, allowing you to structure your own journey through local and international leagues. How you progress determines which special events and challenges become available. You can also customise your riding apparel as well as your bike and its parts.

RIDE 4 will also use Milestone’s A.N.N.A. (Artificial Neural Network Agent) technology, used in MotoGP 20, to pit players against “cleverer and faster” opponents.

Milestone has also partnered with Yamaha Motor and Bridgestone, to add even more authenticity to the game’s licenced content.

“When we launched the RIDE franchise our main goal was to create a unique IP for all two-wheel lovers; today – five years later – the astonishing realism of its visuals, the depth of its gameplay and the great partners we’re working with, confirm we’ve worked in the right direction to create the ultimate two-wheel racing experience”, said Luisa Bixio, CEO of Milestone.

RIDE 4 will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 8th 2020.