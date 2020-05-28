The 2020 Pokémon GO Fest will be a total digital experience

Things are going to be a little different this year with Niantic bringing 2020’s Pokémon GO Fest as a total digital experience.

The 2019 event was a big celebration with events in Chicago, Dortmund and Yokohama, bringing together 600,000 trainers, but this year with the Covid-19 pandemic things will be different.

The Pokémon GO Fest will take place on 25-26 July in a completely re-imagined global event in virtual format. The adventures of Pokémon GO Fest will be coming directly to Trainers and neigbourhoods around the world so that anyone can participate from home.

The Fest is now a two day experience, and Trainers can play on both days. Steps are being taken to make as many tickets available as possible.

For more information on the 2020 Pokémon GO Fest you can catch up on Niantic’s Blog and the Pokémon GO Fest website.