What’s going on in Red Dead Online this week?

Red Dead Online’s update this week means that players will get a free Tarot Card Map this week, and earn an extra 50% when selling complete Tarot Card sets.

As usual there will be new Limited-Time Clothing, which includes the Dillehay Hat, Lister Hat, Patterned Bandanas, Morales Vest, Morning Tail Coat and Leavitt Jacket.

If you are playing with friends, the Permanent Posse creation fees will continue to be waived until 8 June.

Twitch Prime Members can claim the Polished Copper Moonshine Still Upgrade and the Collector’s Bag as well as a reward of five Moonshiner Role Ranks.

If you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber you will receive a fisherman’s starter pack consisting of five special lake lures, five special swamp lures, five special river lures and a treasure map fo the North Clingman area.

Red Dead Redemption 2 recently launched on Game Pass, and is free to download for all Game Pass subscribers.