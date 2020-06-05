A miniature trailer for Desperados III has arrived

A new trailer for Desperados III has arrived in the form of a real life miniature action trailer. The trailer is filled with 3D-printed and hand crafted figures and landscapes, all shot on a single deck. You can find the trailer just below.

Alongside the trailer a demo is also available on PC. If a story-driven, hardcore tactical stealth game is up your street you can find the demo on GOG.com.

If dev diaries are your thing there are currently six episodes on THQ Nordic’s YouTube channel. New episodes of the Mimimi Games dev team are scheduled for every Wednesday. The episodes so far can be found here:

Desperados III is available to pre-order and will set you back €49.99/$49.99/£44.99 on PC and €59.99/$ 59.99/£54.99 on consoles. For early adopters, the Digital Deluxe Edition is available for pre-order if the Standard Edition for a limited time.

The Collectors Edition is also available for pre-order and comes in at €109.99/$109.99/£99.99 on PC and €119.99/$119.99/£109.99 on consoles.

Now onto the important part, the real life miniature Desperados III action trailer!