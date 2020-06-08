New behind the scenes video shows the creation of Iron Man VR

The official PlayStation YouTube channel has some new content that all you Marvel and VR fans might enjoy. In this new behind the scenes video, you’ll find out more about the creation of Iron Man VR

With only a few weeks until its July 3rd release date, it’s exciting to get a look at how smaller developer Camouflaj managed to secure such a huge opportunity to make a new Marvel game. It’s probably the most anticipated PSVR game to date, and we don’t have long until we can try it ourselves.