Marvel’s Iron Man VR Delayed Until May

In amongst all the recent delays, one might have slipped underneath the radar: Marvel’s Iron Man VR.

In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we’ve made the difficult decision to move Marvel’s Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. You’ll be hearing from us again soon! — Camouflaj (@Camouflaj) January 17, 2020

Developer Camouflaj took to Twitter to announce the slip, which sees the impressive-looking VR title moving from February 28th back to May 15th. This fills the gap left by the delay of Marvel’s Avengers.