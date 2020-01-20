0 comments

Marvel’s Iron Man VR Delayed Until May

by on January 20, 2020
 

In amongst all the recent delays, one might have slipped underneath the radar: Marvel’s Iron Man VR.

Developer Camouflaj took to Twitter to announce the slip, which sees the impressive-looking VR title moving from February 28th back to May 15th. This fills the gap left by the delay of Marvel’s Avengers.

News

CamouflajIron Man VRMarvel's Iron Man VRplaystation vr

Gary Bailey