Cyberpunk 2077 digital goodies and preorder deals available now on GOG

Although it was just delayed again last week, the excitement for CD PROJECT RED’s next game is still real. If you’re looking for a good deal, or some digital art, then GOG has got free Cyberpunk 2077 digital goodies and preorder deals available now. The almost 4 GB download (available by clicking the banner on the GOG home page) includes printable posters, phone wallpapers, concept art, and even in game advertising posters.

If you’re in need of a back catalogue of all of CD PROJEKT RED games, then for just short of £70 you can preorder Cyberpunk and get every Witcher game and DLC. This includes the adventure game and Thronebreaker, for the ultimate set of CD PROJEKT’s games. This bundle even includes discount coupons for merch from 3 different stores.

Whether it’s low priced sprawling RPGs or a new lock screen you need, GOG is pulling out all the stops on the road to the release of Cyberpunk 2077.