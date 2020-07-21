As ever, GOG and GOG GALAXY are continuing to update their store with features fans want on their storefront. As a part of this initiative, Epic Games Store functionality is now in GOG GALAXY. Now all of those weekly free games (currently the incredible Torchlight II) can be sorted and accessed under the GOG umbrella.

“The goal behind GOG GALAXY 2.0 is to bring all your games and friends together in one place. Today, a new partner joins us and takes us another step closer to achieving it.

“We’re excited that Epic Games Store integration has come to GOG GALAXY 2.0,” said Steve Allison, General Manager of the Epic Games Store. “It’s an important step towards breaking down walls between PC stores, as it enables a unified experience for players to manage their PC games library independent of where their games were purchased.”

The new official integration is the latest addition to GOG GALAXY 2.0, which we’re constantly improving with features requested by gamers. One of the recently added was the ability to see all your gaming subscriptions in one place. It helps gamers to conveniently browse, install, and launch games from an overwhelming amount of titles available on each subscription.”

Breaking the walls between marketplaces is sure to make PC gaming more convenient for those with a split library. It’s great to see both CD PROJEKT and Epic dedicating themselves to this cause, and hopefully even more well known stores connect together going forwards.