0 comments
As the year goes on, Nintendo have no plans to stop adding content to Animal Crossing. Now that we are at the peak of summer, it seems your island will have some hot weather activities for your villagers to enjoy.
You can dive into the Animal Crossing New Horizons update July 3rd, in which the focus is the ability to swim in the ocean. Nintendo have promised new characters to meet, wet suits, and diving amongst the waves.
A second summer update is coming in early August, so you’ll have plenty of time to top up your tan and neck the Sangria with Tom Nook. I imagine this new update will bring some lapsed players back to check in on their animal friends. You can never truly stop playing Animal Crossing New Horizons.