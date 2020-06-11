Housemarque’s new game Returnal announced during PlayStation 5 event

During the PlayStation 5 event tonight, Housemarque’s new game Returnal was revealed, showing a very different style to their previous releases. This third-person action adventure seems like Groundhog Day in space, featuring strange aliens and fast-paced action. As of now, there’s no release date, but it will be coming to PlayStation 5.

An official synopsis reads, “Returnal combines side-scrolling action with roguelike gameplay into a third-person shooter where players fight to survive a hostile planet that changes with every death. Players can switch instinctively between firing modes by using a single adaptive trigger and can get right back into the action after dying. PS5’s immersive 3D audio brings the alien world to life around the player, helping players navigate the intense positional combat.”

It looks incredibly exciting, and you can check it out below: