Sony acquires Housemarque, developer of PS5 hit Returnal

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today their acquisition of Housemarque Oy, a leading game developer and long-time partner of Sony. Recognised for its extensive experience in the arcade-shooter genre as well as strong creative and technical capabilities, Housemarque has developed eight titles exclusive to PlayStation consoles including Returnal, Nex Machina and Alienation.

With the recent release of Returnal, Housemarque evolved its trademark style gameplay by weaving a haunting narrative into a 3D bullet-hell shooter. Based in Helsinki, Finland, Housemarque will join the global development operation of PlayStation Studios. It will be the 13th studio to join the PlayStation Studios family.

Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios had this to say:

With a proven track record of creating original games that feature best-in-class gameplay, Housemarque is a highly-accomplished studio and we couldn’t be more thrilled to officially welcome them to the PlayStation Studios family. With its gripping gameplay, haunting story and unforgiving world, Returnal has captivated the PlayStation audience and we’re looking forward to working alongside the team to bring to life their ambitious creative vision on future projects.

Ilari Kuittinen, Co-founder and Managing Director, Housemarque added:

After more than 15 years of successfully collaborating, we’re excited to amplify our potential even further and join PlayStation Studios. Returnal is a testament to our strong relationship with PlayStation Studios and the organization believing in us to take a risk and give us the freedom to explore our creativity and develop something unique. We can’t wait to bring PlayStation fans more fresh, new experiences.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has acquired Housemarque, developer of PS5 hit Returnal. The day-to-day operations will continue to be run by Housemarque’s current management team in conjunction with PlayStation Studios External Development team.