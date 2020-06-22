Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory will release worldwide later this year

Today Disney and Square Enix Ltd have announced that Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory will be releasing worldwide in 2020 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Melody of Memory will be an all-new rhythm-action game and promises to be a celebration of music and adventure. It is also the first time Kingdom Hearts will appear on Nintendo Switch.

Featuring over 140 musical tracks and 20 characters from throughout the series, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory will provide fans with an opportunity to relive their favourite moments. Players will get to journey through iconic Disney worlds and join forces with various Disney characters all while enjoying Kingdom Hearts series music and timeless tracks from Disney’s cinematic classics.

As yet there is no firm release date when Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory will release other than at some point in 2020.

For those that can’t wait, you can watch the announcement trailer below: