New Orleans Pelican’s Power Forward and NBA Superstar Zion Williamson revealed the first footage for NBA 2K21 at PS5’s “Future of Gaming” event. The trailer featured actual pre-alpha footage on the PS5, and it looks heavenly. Although we didn’t see any actual gameplay, Williamson was seen dribbling to the hoop and dunking, walking off at the end as the basketball ring lay on the ground. The game is set to release fall 2020.

Watch the trailer in all its glory here: