Pokémon announces games, apps and more

Today saw Pokémon Presents unveil a mass of information covering DLC, games, apps and more. There is a S.S. Anne sized boat load of info to get through so let’s dive right in.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Passes: The Isle of Armor

First up is some DLC for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield that takes place on the Isle of Armor. This is an island in the Galar region where many Pokémon have made their home. The island also has a dojo for battles where you can train with your pokémon to become stronger under the dojo master Mustard.

To celebrate the launch of The Isle of Armor, a special Max Raid Battle will feature the Mythical Pokémon Zeraora. If one million players manage to win this raid between June 17 and June 28 trainers can receive a Shiny Zeraora.

Pokémon Go players will also be treated to Galarian Farfetch’d making an appearance. Players will also receive special avatar items based on clothing that can be worn on the Isle of Armor.

New Pokémon Snap

Yup you read that right, a new Pokémon Snap is on the way to Switch. It’s been a while since the last Pokémon Snap with it being released for the N64 back in 1999.

Just like its predecessor you’ll be travelling through natural areas like jungles and beaches while photographing numerous different Pokémon. Photos can be taken with your own in-game Pokémon Photodex while discovering new never-before-seen Pokémon expressions and behaviors.

Pokémon Café Mix

Pokémon Café Mix is a free-to-start game for the Switch and mobile devices. From today you can preload on Switch, preorder on the App Store, or preregister on Google Play.

Pokémon Café Mix is a puzzle game where players can link Pokémon icons together by swirling them around. To link icons you’ll need to grab a Pokémon icon and drag it next to another icon of the same Pokémon species. Icons will clear after they are linked together.

You’ll also be the owner of a cafe that Pokémon visit, where you’ll work together to prepare drinks and dishes for Pokémon customers by completing puzzles.

Pokémon on the cafe staff have special Café Skills that can be used to complete puzzles. Once the puzzle is complete the order can be served. By serving Pokémon drinks and dishes you can increase your friendship level with them. As more puzzles are completed this will also unlock upgrades for the café and get new areas. New upgrades lures in new Pokémon.

Pokémon Go

In collaboration with Niantic, The Pokémon Company announced the Mega-Evolution Pokémon will appear in Pokémon Go. Pokémon Go players can expect a new take on Mega Evolutions that takes advantage of Pokémon Go’s gameplay.

Pokémon Smile

And finally we have Pokémon Smile. This new app is aimed at younger kids and combines Pokémon to the task of brushing your teeth. The app is a new mobile experience for the Pokémon brand and aims to make brushing your teeth a fun activity. Pokémon Smile is available today for free from the App Store and Google Play.

Pokémon Smile uses the mobile device’s camera to observe the player’s tooth brushing activity. If the player skillfully brushes their teeth this will defeat the cavity-causing bacteria depicted in the game and then catch Pokémon. The game will guide the player through the tooth brushing process with the aim of helping them brush all areas in their mouth.

Parents can also receive notifications, up to three set times per day as a reminder that it’s time for teeth brushing. The duration for each tooth brushing session can also be set to be between on and three minutes.

The aim of the app is to get kids into the habit of keeping to brushing their teeth. They;ll also want to keep coming back to the app to catch over one hundred species of Pokémon to fill the in-app Pokédex. There are also in-aoo decorative headwear to display as they brush their teeth.