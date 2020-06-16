Pokémon News in a new Pokémon Presents

The Pokémon twitter page has announced it has some news coming for all you Pokémon trainers in the form of a Pokémon Presents.

Something they’re referring to as Pokémon Presents will be aired on their YouTube page tomorrow June 17 at 6 am PTD. Or 1 pm for anyone in GMT.

There’s no hint as to what kind of news this will be but there’s not long to wait to find out. I mean, it’ll be Pokémon related most likely but you get what I mean. Be sure to keep an eye on the hashtag, handily called #PokémonPresents, on social media in the meantime.