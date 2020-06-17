Splashdown, the latest chapter for Season 3 is now available on Fortnite

0 comments
The brand new chapter for Season 3 in Fortnite is now available.
Splashdown will have you taking on bands of Marauders, water-skiing with a shark and more.
Bands of Marauders now roam and will crash down onto the island and challenge your survival, and you can utilise your fishing rod to catch a shark and traverse the environment.
Elsewhere with the Battle Pass you can “Build-a-Brella” using customisation tools to create your own custom umbrella to show off when you drop in.
As time continues the waters will recede and players will discover new ways to travel around.
You can watch the launch trailer below: