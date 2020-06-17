Splashdown, the latest chapter for Season 3 is now available on Fortnite

The brand new chapter for Season 3 in Fortnite is now available.

Splashdown will have you taking on bands of Marauders, water-skiing with a shark and more.

Bands of Marauders now roam and will crash down onto the island and challenge your survival, and you can utilise your fishing rod to catch a shark and traverse the environment.

Elsewhere with the Battle Pass you can “Build-a-Brella” using customisation tools to create your own custom umbrella to show off when you drop in.