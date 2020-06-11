Square Enix debut new IP Project Athia during PlayStation 5 event

Square Enix and Luminous Productions showed off their new IP called Project Athia during tonight’s PlayStation 5 reveal event. The Final Fantasy XV team’s new game will be coming exclusively to PS%, and although little is known about it, the trailer showed off a vibrant world with what looks like some exciting open world gameplay.

“Project Athia is the culmination of Luminous Productions’ philosophy to create a completely new and fresh gaming experiences that fuses together the latest technologies with art. With the PlayStation 5, their vision truly comes to life, and with Project Athia you can look forward to being transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay.”

You can watch the trailer here: