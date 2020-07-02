Amazon Studios announces development of series based on the Fallout franchise

You might need to check you are sitting down for this, but Amazon Studios has teamed up with Kilter Films to develop a series based on the Fallout series of games.

It is understood that Amazon Studios has secured licensing rights to the worldwide best-selling franchise with acclaimed producers Johnathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films attached to the project. There is at least a one season commitment.

Speaking on the announcement Kilter Films had this to say: “Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

“Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen,” said Todd Howard, Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios. “But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios.”

We looked at many ways to bring #Fallout to the screen and couldn’t be more excited to work with Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and the team at #KilterFilms and @AmazonStudios. We’re huge fans of their work.https://t.co/QvbABKmpFo pic.twitter.com/reaEuYmcdv — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) July 2, 2020

“Fallout is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it. And Jonah and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life,” said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to join with Bethesda to bring Fallout to television.”

The world of Fallout is a retro-futuristic vision of America from the 1940s blasted through by nuclear war into the year 2077. The Fallout games have achieved record-setting sales and received hundreds of awards, including dozens of Game of the Year awards.

As yet there is no release date.