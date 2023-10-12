New World celebrates Spooky Season from October 18

Hot on the heels of its first expansion, Rise of the Angry Earth, MMORPG New World prepares to launch its Halloween-themed festivities with Nightveil Hallow. The event will run from October 18th to November 14th, and features new costumes and events to get your hands on.

The main event is the re-emergence of Baalphazu, a level 66 world boss that you’ll need to work with friends to defeat. You can face the boss up to 5 times daily to unlock armor pieces or 3 times daily for costume rewards, as well as Ichor.

Shapes in the mist! Shrieks in the night! The demon Baalphazu, Marquis of Terror, and his horde of ghoulish Pumpkinites are spreading a living nightmare across Aeternum! Aid Salvatore the Mad in his quest to banish these foul terrors and collect a bounty of Nightveil Hallow rewards!

Turn in Ichor at Salvatore the Mad, an NPC who can be found at any cauldron throughtout the various towns and settlments of Aeternum to progress the Nightveil questline and recieve the Nightveil Hallow Cache. This sought-after reward includes 5 Nightveil Tokens, 2 random Nightveil weapon patterns, and access to the Nightveil Sentinel section of the Event Shop. Alternatively, trade Ichor for Nightveil Cauldron caches to recievethe same, but also a Coin Bag 3 times a day as well as 1 White Gypsum.

The Event Shop rewards are listed below:

NEW EVENT SHOP REWARDS

Basket of Treats Housing Item

Chiropetera’s Cowl Cowl (Helm Skin)

Druid’s Headdress (Helm Skin)

Necromancer’s Crown (Helm Skin)

Crone Visage (Helm Skin)

Throne of the Hollow (Furniture Item)

Baalphazu’s Offering (Furniture Item)

Summoning Circle (Furniture Item)

Tremble in Fear (Emote)

Possessed Walk (Joel’s Favorite Emote)

“Walk around like the thing from a bad horror movie”

Hexed Canopy Tent Skin

Updated Nightveil Weapon Patterns

RETURNING EVENT SHOP REWARDS

Skeleton Twirl Emote

Docile Pumpklin Housing Item

Baalphazu’s Mantle Armor

Jack-o-Lantern’s Smile (Helm Skin)

Baalphazu’s Cowl Head Piece

The Pride of the Witch Hat

Slithering Skull Head Piece

Wearing costumes based on the characters of Captain Thorpe, Adiana, Anubian Reaver, and Lost Monarch allows you to search each town for Treat Baskets, which contain a 10% chance to recieve new Baalphazu armour pieces, three daily chances to find two Nightveil Tokens, and Candy, which comes in four flavours and conveys different effects.

For more information on the event, check out the official website here.

New World: Rise of the Angry Earth is available to purchase now.