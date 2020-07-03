First gameplay of Tennis World Tour 2 shown

With no Wimbledon this year, its time to replace strawberries and cream with controllers and online play. To get excited for its release later this year, Big Ant are here to show off first gameplay of Tennis World Tour 2 to ease the wait until its September release.

“After a first successful collaboration with Big Ant on AO Tennis 2, NACON is delighted to continue the partnership with a studio that specialises in sports simulations: “Big Ant is a specialist in sport simulation and the studio shares our gaming vision for what we want to offer tennis fans with the Tennis World Tour franchise. We are delighted to be extending this partnership and to benefit from the expertise of these passionate and talented developers,” said Benoît Clerc, Head of Publishing at NACON.

In Tennis World Tour 2, fans can experience a realistic tennis game that captures all the sport’s unique characteristics and competitiveness. Using feedback from a fan community comprising some 700,000 gamers, many aspects of the game have been redesigned from the ground up. This includes faster gameplay that puts players’ skills and nerves to the test. More animations have also been added, which improves the game’s realism and fluidity.

Big Ant Studios also wanted to offer more diverse content for this new game in the series by adding doubles tennis and a new competition that tennis players will be very familiar with: Tie Break Tens. This format consists of short matches where the winner is the first to reach 10 points, ideal for when you want to play intense matches and a quick series of games.”

I’m more of a Mario Tennis guy myself, but it’s hard to deny that these games look fun. In a world where sport is on hold in many forms, there’s never been a better time for virtual tennis.