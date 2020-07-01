Podcast #402: Beat the Shark – Cyberpunk 2077, Avengers, The Last of Us Part II

Aside from telling us what they thought of the Marvel Avengers and Cyberpunk 2077 reveals, Adam Cook, Adam Carroll, Mick Fraser, and Chris “Heidi” Hyde have plenty to say about The Last of Us Part II still, but no spoilers whatsoever, of course.

On top of that it’s time to tell some porky pies, or whoppers, from our past that the gang have heard. Pity they didn’t hear the question properly, though…

Download episode 402 in mp3 format, here.

We’re on Spotify now, by the way, so you can even listen there!

Follow Us!

While we have you, you can hear this podcast early on Patreon for as little as $1 a month. That’s less than £1. Yep, around a tenner a year for early access (including our vlogs, podcast, etc) and we even do code giveaways there. We also host a Patreon-Exclusive Discord server where, honestly, we’re just currently sharing Super Mario Maker 2 levels. Come join us!

Is there a particular game you want us to talk about, by the way? You can email us at podcast@godisageek.com or Tweet us via @GodisaGeek. Just drop us a line, even if it’s about food, or just how much you love us, your favourite gaming podcast. Follow the team on Twitter: Adam Cook is @JebusF, Adam Carroll is @AdamZoax, Nicola is @Wavey_Gravey, and Chris is @FirstAvenger83. You can also like us on Facebook, our page is here. Finally, follow us on Podbean, here.