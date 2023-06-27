Keanu Reeves and CDPR talk us through Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty in 2 new videos

CD Projekt RED have today released two brand new videos for Phantom Liberty, the huge upcoming expansion to Cyberpunk 2077, over on the official YouTube channel.

The first is an interview with Keanu Reeves, who returns to Phantom Liberty as the legendary Johnny Silverhand. Reeves gives us a rundown of the new location, Dogtown, one of the most notorious districts of Night City, and explains a little about what Johnny and protagonist V will be getting up to in Phantom Liberty.

Coming on September 26, Phantom Liberty will also feature Idris Elba as FIA agent Solomon Reed, who will join V and her rockstar passenger as they get into new adventures and scrapes with some of Dogtown’s deadliest residents.

The second new video focuses on the district itself, as CD Projekt RED’s Quest Director Pawel Sasko guides us through the new location, spilling some juicy details on Dogtown and what we can expect to see.

Cyberpunk 2077 released in December of 2020 amidst a storm of controversy. While many, including us, praised its story, setting, and approach to characterisation of not only the people but Night City itself, many others struggled with the often shocking technical issues that plagued the RPG at launch.

We said in our review:

This is a truly exceptional video game. It wears its influences and heart on its sleeve, isn’t afraid to go to places many games would avoid, and delivers immersion and storytelling on a scale rarely seen, despite the best efforts of its own bugs and glitches to prevent that. After eight years in the making, we’re finally invited to Night City, but once you’re there, don’t be surprised if you never want to leave.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set for release on September 26 2023 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S & X.