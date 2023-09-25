Podcast 533: Mortal Kombat 1, Cyberpunk 2077, EA Sports FC 24

There are so many games to talk about on this week’s podcast, not least the recent release of Resident Evil 4 DLC: Separate Ways.

Thankfully, Chris White is here to talk about Mortal Kombat 1 with Adam (we didn’t forget or miss it, we’ve just been too busy to talk until now), while the duo have also been playing EA Sports FC 24 for an unhealth amount of hours, but that’s football for you. Chris is also here to talk about Cyberpunk 2077 and it’s recent 2.0 update and DLC, Phantom Liberty, while Lyle has been playing 30XX, as well as the aforementioned Resident Evil 4 DLC: Separate Ways.

So yeah, a bumper gaming podcast is lined up for you here, listener/watcher, so enjoy, and don’t forget to join us live each week, as we usually do it live on a Thursday, but due to scheduling, it’s live-live on Monday, that is, today!

