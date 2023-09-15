Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC out next week

Capcom has announced that Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC is out next week, on September 21st. The release date was revealed during last night’s (Thursday, September 14th) State of Play from PlayStation, and wasn’t the only Resident Evil-based announcement.

A new trailer showed off footage of Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC, and for those who don’t know, or weren’t even born when the original Resident Evil 4 came out (a scary thought in itself), the DLC “explores another side of the reawakened tale, following Ada Wong on a clandestine mission that reunites the agent with Leon S. Kennedy during his search for the president’s missing daughter”.

Check out the trailer below:

In Separate Ways, Ada Wong travels to a lonely and rural part of Europe to infiltrate a village controlled by the religious group known as Los Iluminados. Under orders from Albert Wesker, Ada is assigned to obtain the cult’s darkest secret: a mysterious material known as “the Amber.” Her operation intertwines with Leon S. Kennedy’s search for the president’s missing daughter, providing an alternate perspective on the main story that uncovers events that unfold behind the scenes. Alongside the highly acclaimed gunplay, combat, and knife mechanics of Resident Evil 4, Separate Ways introduces an additional feature to the experience that takes the fast-paced action to exciting new heights. For this exhilarating mission, Ada is armed with a Grappling Gun that can be used to swing across chasms, make rapid ascents, and plunge into the depths below. She can also wield the device in combat to take on enemies in close quarters and launch into melee takedowns from a distance.

Eagle-eyed viewers might have noted the rest of the Resident Evil news in that trailer. First up, a free mercenaries update is coming on the same day, “introducing Ada Wong and her notorious employer Albert Wesker as playable characters for the popular bonus mode”.

Of course, the other big news is that Resident Evil 4 VR Mode looks like it’s the entire game, playable in VR. It’s free DLC coming “this winter”, with Capcom say it “brings the action closer than ever before and dials up the intensity with intuitive PlayStation VR2 Sense controls that include dual wielding, realistic weapon handling, enhanced knife action, and more”.

Resident Evil 4 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X. The DLC hits on September 21st, with the VR update later “this winter”.