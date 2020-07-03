0 comments

Dark sci-fi RPG Hellpoint is coming this month

If space and horror are your genres of choice, then you have another game for the July wishlist. The dark sci-fi RPG Hellpoint is coming this month, with co-op and Souls-like action.

“Hellpoint is set in the aftermath of a massive quantum cataclysm called the Merge. You wake up on board the Irid Novo space station, a beacon of galactic cooperation and scientific exploration gone horribly wrong. What happens next will be solely determined by your choices.

– Souls-like gameplay in a unique setting: Explore the derelict space station of Irid Novo and face bizarre enemies with a tight and unforgiving combat system.

– Occult space story: Blending science and fantasy, the intensely atmospheric dark sci-fi setting will keep you searching for answers.

– Dynamic World: The Quantic System acts as a dungeon master, slightly transforming the game world every time you die and triggering events as the station revolves around the black hole.

– Jump-in co-op and PvP multiplayer: Ask a friend to press Start to join a couch co-op session or call for assistance online. Hellpoint offers a full, uninterrupted co-op story with shared loot drops.”

It feels like it’s been a while since the last big Souls-like, after last year’s Sekiro divided opinion, so hopefully Hellpoint will give fans of those games something to sink their teeth into next month.

