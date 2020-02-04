Dead Space meets Dark Souls in Hellpoint on April 16th

Fans of a Souls-like romp will be happy to hear that Dead Space meets Dark Souls in Hellpoint this April. Developer Cradle Games were backed on kickstarter to bring this exciting Sci-fi twist on the genre in only a couple of months time.

“Hellpoint is an intense, dark sci-fi RPG set on a derelict space station orbiting an ominous supermassive black hole. Taking inspiration from games like Dark Souls and Dead Space and movies like Event Horizon and Hellraiser, Hellpoint is doubling down on co-op multiplayer (with both split-screen and online support) while immersing players in a twisted narrative involving Cosmic Gods, quantum physics, and extinct space civilizations.

The game is set in the aftermath of a massive quantum cataclysm called the Merge. You wake up on board the Irid Novo space station, a beacon of galactic cooperation and scientific exploration gone horribly wrong. What happens next will be solely determined by your choices.”

With the cult success of The Surge series, this theme of futuristic Souls-like games will hopefully excite fans of both lasers and RPGs. A Switch launch is especially exciting fan a huge sprawling adventure like Hellpoint.