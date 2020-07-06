Shadow Warrior 3 is on the way

Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital have just gone and announced Shadow Warrior 3. This sees the return of fallen shogun Lo Wang in the latest entry in the series.

Shadow Warrior 3 sees Lo Wang Orichi ZIlla take on the mission to recapture an ancient dragon they have unwillingly released. Lo Wang will need blades and some bullets to traverse uncharted parts of the world in an attempt to stall the apocalypse. Also needed will be a few key items; the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic, and loads of firepower.

“We are beyond excited to bring Shadow Warrior fans a completely fresh experience, and we can’t wait to show off the new features we have in store for them. We want to make sure that our fast-paced gunplay sequences, razor-sharp melee combat, and spectacular free-running movement, will get their adrenaline pumping and senses thumping,” remarked Game Director Kuba Opoń.

“But we never forget Flying Wild Hog’s roots and we hope that Shadow Warrior 3 will feel like a homecoming for those fans that have been with us since the beginning. And we can’t wait to introduce new players to Lo Wang, our quick-witted hero with a tongue as sharp as his katana! Shadow Warrior 3 will see him face a threat so huge it may be too big even for him to handle!”

A gameplay trailer will appear at this year’s Devolver Direct on July 11 at 12pm Pacific on Twitch. The following week will see previews, interviews and more.

For those of you that can’t wait for more Shadow Warrior, the first two games can be found on Steam at 75% off during the Summer Sale.

For now though,feast your eyes on the released teaser trailer below.