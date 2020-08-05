Get designing your own course with PGA Tour 2K21 course designer

PGA Tour 2K21 course designer is to be included when the game launches. The course designer will be in addition to the fifteen officially licensed Tournament Players Club (TPC) courses.

2K made the announcement today, and in the video below you can see all the options available. It looks to feature hundreds of customisation options from Clubhouses to the type of vegetation surrounding your courses. There’s even vehicles, buildings and various animals. Fancy surrounding your final hole with some alligators? Well that looks perfectly possible if the video is anything to go on.

The announcement also made it clear that upon designing the course of your dreams you can then upload and share it with the entire community across all platforms. Sadly, Switch players will have to wait a little while as the PGA Tour 2K21 Course Designer won’t be available from launch.

Updates are available on the official site.

PGA Tour 2K21 is expected to launch later this month on 21 August, 2020.