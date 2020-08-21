Lair of the Clockwork God is heading to consoles

After spending some time on PC, Lair of the Clockwork God is making the jump to consoles. From September 4, Switch and Xbox players will be able to attempt to stop the apocalypse by teaching an old computer about feelings. PS4 players will have to wait a little longer though and no date has been announced yet.

Lair of the Clockwork God follows Ben and Dan and it’s up to you to solve numerous puzzles to help upgrade items for each. Solve point-and-click style puzzles as Ben to upgrade items that will help him jump higher, run faster and shoot things to nothingness. As Dan you can unlock new areas and puzzles for him to sink his teeth into.

You can have a wee nosey at the trailer just below this.