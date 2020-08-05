Podcast #407: Upgrade your Shoelaces – Paper Mario, Grounded, Project Cars 3

It may be summer (which explains the heat and sweat-levels of the pod-crew this week), but there are a smorgasbord of games to choose from as Adam Carroll is still playing Ghost of Tsushima, and has also started Paper Mario: The Origami King.



Gaz is back this week, so has plenty to say about Project Cars 3 (and we have a good old chat about racing games this time) and Carrion, while Adam Cook and Chris Hyde have been playing loads of co-op: we’re talking Grounded, but also Deep Rock Galactic.

